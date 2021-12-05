Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.