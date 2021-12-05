Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

