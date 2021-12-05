OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 420.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 1,283,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

