Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

