OKCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $780,897.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $780,897.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,820,562 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

