OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) vs. Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Critical Analysis

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oriental Land pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMRON and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.24 billion 3.24 $689.03 million N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.74 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -158.19

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OMRON and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 2 2 0 2.50 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

OMRON beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

