OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.46. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 12,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $869.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.