Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.57

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

