Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.