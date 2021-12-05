Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $116.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

