Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $339,000 in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.