Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.70 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. 216,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,051. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

