Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

VOR stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

