OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83,230.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.23 million and $83,230.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.69 or 0.08424566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,147.51 or 0.98746875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00078149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

