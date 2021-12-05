Orchard Funding Group’s (ORCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock.

Shares of ORCH opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.93. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

