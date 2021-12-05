Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 700 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $357.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.78 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.80.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.