Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

