Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

