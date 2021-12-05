Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,090 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 16.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 43.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

