Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 434 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $315,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $571,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

