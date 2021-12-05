Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

