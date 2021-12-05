PAC Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $375,172.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and approximately $375,172.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,800,145,328 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

