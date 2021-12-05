Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

