Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -187.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

