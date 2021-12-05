Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,127,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.