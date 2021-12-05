Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 153 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.30.

Shares of URI stock opened at $332.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a 200-day moving average of $340.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

