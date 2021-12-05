Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 148,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.