PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 792,736 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Several research firms recently commented on PAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $689.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth $5,464,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

