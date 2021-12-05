Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PANW opened at $520.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.92 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

