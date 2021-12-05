Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 40,685 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.92 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

