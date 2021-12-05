Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

