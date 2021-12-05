Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of PS Business Parks worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 398.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.01. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.50 and a 1 year high of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

