Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

