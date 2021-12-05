Parkgene (GENE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,854.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

