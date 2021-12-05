Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

