Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

