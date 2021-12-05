Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,689 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

