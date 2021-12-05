Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sportech (LON:SPO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

SPO stock opened at GBX 36.70 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.68. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market cap of £36.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.16.

In other Sportech news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

