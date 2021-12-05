Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.30. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

