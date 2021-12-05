Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,088.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

