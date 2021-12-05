Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Rolf A. Classon Purchases 2,800 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

