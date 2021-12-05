PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

PTR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

