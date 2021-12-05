Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

