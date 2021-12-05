Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.