PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:PDI opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

