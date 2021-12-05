Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PDO stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

