PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.
PHK stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
