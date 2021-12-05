PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years.

PHK stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

