Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

