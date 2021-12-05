Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,395.43

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,395.43 ($18.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43), with a volume of 139,968 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Plus500 news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

