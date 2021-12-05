PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PNM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,555,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.