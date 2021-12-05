PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:PNM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,555,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 963,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
